age 90, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Clinton County Care and Rehabilitation in Albany. He was the son of Doyel and Fleada (Rude) Redman and was also preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Effie Sue (Jones) Redman, a son, William "Billy" Redman, and a daughter, Glennie "Mousie" Redman. He is survived by seven children, Johney (and Karen) Redman of Texas, Pauline Redman of Albany, Kentucky, Bobby (and Linda) Redman of Alpha, Kentucky, Letha (and Bill) Martin, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, Cindy (and Roy) Johnson of Pall Mall, Tennessee, Ricky (and Sherry) Redman, Delbert (and Tonya) Redman all of Albany, Kentucky, a sister-in-law, Lue Cindy Voiles of Bean Blossom, Indiana, fifteen grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Thomas Melvin "Pap" Redman will be conducted Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Luther Dishman officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Bethel Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 26, 2019