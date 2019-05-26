Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Lexington Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Blues
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Orville Blues

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Orville Blues Obituary
82, of Lexington, died Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Mabel B. and Ashmore Blues. Raised in Detroit, educated at the University of Michigan (BA) and the University of Iowa (MA, PhD), he was a member of the University of Kentucky English Department faculty 1965-1998 and served on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council 2007-2012. Father of Jonathan D. Blues (deceased) and Andrew T. Blues of Lexington, he is also survived by his sister, Joanne C. Blues of Niceville, Florida; former wife, Kay Blues, grandchildren, Lydia N. Blues and Andrew A. Blues; and nephews, Kevin Kramis, Garden City, Michigan and Mark Kramis, Niceville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30th from 5-7pm at Milward-Southland. Graveside service Saturday, June 1st at 10am at Lexington Cemetery. Suggested memorial contributions: God’s Pantry, The Nature Conservancy. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now