82, of Lexington, died Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Mabel B. and Ashmore Blues. Raised in Detroit, educated at the University of Michigan (BA) and the University of Iowa (MA, PhD), he was a member of the University of Kentucky English Department faculty 1965-1998 and served on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council 2007-2012. Father of Jonathan D. Blues (deceased) and Andrew T. Blues of Lexington, he is also survived by his sister, Joanne C. Blues of Niceville, Florida; former wife, Kay Blues, grandchildren, Lydia N. Blues and Andrew A. Blues; and nephews, Kevin Kramis, Garden City, Michigan and Mark Kramis, Niceville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30th from 5-7pm at Milward-Southland. Graveside service Saturday, June 1st at 10am at Lexington Cemetery. Suggested memorial contributions: God’s Pantry, The Nature Conservancy. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019