ROBERTS Thomas "Tom" Ross, 54, Nicholasville, passed away Fri., Aug. 9, 2019. He was born October 16, 1964 in Versailles, KY to Thomas H. and Dorothy Courtney Roberts. In addition to his parents he is survived by a daughter, Alexis Roberts (Fiancé, Drake); grandson, William T. Powell, two sisters, Carol Fisher (Bill) and Deborah Spicer (Ronnie); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas M. Roberts. Funeral services will be held 12:30pm Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019