Thomas W. Victor Jr. Obituary
64, son of Joyce M Victor and the late Thomas W. Victor died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born August 26, 1954 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He is survived by his Mother, Joyce and 5 siblings: Lynn Clark (Tom); Jan Edelen; Jim Victor (Susan); Suzy White (Larry); Bill Victor (Liz), along with many nieces and nephews. Service Sunday March 17th at 5PM, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 209 S. Broadway, Georgetown, KY. Visitation 4 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The or The Scott County Humane Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2019
