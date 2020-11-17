1/1
Thomas Watkins
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Watkins
April 26, 1935 - November 15, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Thomas Neville Watkins, 85, passed on to his Heavenly Father November 15 in Lexington surrounded by his family. Watkins served and glorified God, was a devoted husband, and loved his family most in this world. He was an avid golfer, long-distance runner, and he cheered for his Kentucky Wildcats all his life. Watkins graduated from Cadiz High School (1952) and University of Kentucky College of Engineering (1956). He had an exemplary career spanning more than three decades at IBM and Lexmark where he worked as an engineer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Ralph Watkins and Geneva Utley Watkins, his daughter, Laura Ann (Watkins) Troutman, and son-in-law, Michael Troutman. He is survived by his wife Jean Gover Watkins; sister, Mary Sites; his son, Steve (Gail) Watkins, his daughter, Amy Rehm; eight grandchildren: Aubrey Watkins, Laura Marie (Patton) Thompson, Elizabeth (Shawn) Adams, Hannah (Benjamin) Anderson, Noah (Raye) Troutman, Ellen (Max) Rogers, Zach Rehm, Molly Rehm; and seven great grandchildren. A celebration service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 11 am at Centenary United Methodist, 2800 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington KY. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Methodist Home of Kentucky, 2504 Larkin Rd., Lexington KY, www.kyumh.org. www.milwardfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved