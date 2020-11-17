Thomas Watkins
April 26, 1935 - November 15, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Thomas Neville Watkins, 85, passed on to his Heavenly Father November 15 in Lexington surrounded by his family. Watkins served and glorified God, was a devoted husband, and loved his family most in this world. He was an avid golfer, long-distance runner, and he cheered for his Kentucky Wildcats all his life. Watkins graduated from Cadiz High School (1952) and University of Kentucky College of Engineering (1956). He had an exemplary career spanning more than three decades at IBM and Lexmark where he worked as an engineer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Ralph Watkins and Geneva Utley Watkins, his daughter, Laura Ann (Watkins) Troutman, and son-in-law, Michael Troutman. He is survived by his wife Jean Gover Watkins; sister, Mary Sites; his son, Steve (Gail) Watkins, his daughter, Amy Rehm; eight grandchildren: Aubrey Watkins, Laura Marie (Patton) Thompson, Elizabeth (Shawn) Adams, Hannah (Benjamin) Anderson, Noah (Raye) Troutman, Ellen (Max) Rogers, Zach Rehm, Molly Rehm; and seven great grandchildren. A celebration service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 11 am at Centenary United Methodist, 2800 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington KY. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Methodist Home of Kentucky, 2504 Larkin Rd., Lexington KY, www.kyumh.org
