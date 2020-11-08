BILLHYMER Thomas Wayne, passed away from a sudden cardiac event in his home on November 4 2020 at the age of 65. Tom was born on August 2, 1955 in Champaign, Illinois to the late Wayne and Peggy Billhymer. Tom grew up in Champaign and then moved to Lexington, KY to attend the University of Kentucky. Tom graduated from UK in 1978 with a degree in Special Education. Tom lived in Lexington was employed by Fayette County Public Schools for 39 years. Tom was a teacher and coached many different sports. He was the first wrestling coach at Dunbar High School. Tom cared deeply for his students and athletes and always enjoyed when former athletes would stop and talk to him. After retirement, Tom enjoyed watching sports, dining out with his family, and was an avid chef. Tom was a fantastic cook and was especially good at burgers and steak. Tom was a kind and generous person who will be deeply missed. Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Carlette Coomer Billhymer, and his beloved daughter, Anna Billhymer. He is survived by his brothers Steve (Paula) Billhymer and Mike (Hyon Joo Kim) Billhymer, both of Champaign, IL. Tom is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tom was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Sherry Cadena. A memorial mass will be held 10:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial of cremains to follow in Calvary Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road is in care of arrangements. Tom made frequent donations to God's Pantry Food Bank. To honor his legacy, the family requests that contributions be directed towards God's Pantry Food Bank, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store