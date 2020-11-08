MELLINGER II John Theodore (Ted), 87, husband of Jane Mellinger, passed peacefully Friday, Oct 30, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington. Born in Wichita, KS, he was the adopted son of the late John "Jack" Mellinger and Juanita Rogers Mellinger of Amarillo, TX. Ted earned his BS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas Tech University in 1955. Upon graduating, he went to work for Exxon in their large oil exploration group in Venezuela and was there for 18 years, raising 4 children. In 1973, the family moved to Houston, TX where Ted began a career with Ashland Oil Inc. in their Exploration Division, later moving to Ashland, KY and subsequently retiring in 1994. Ted was a humble and kind man and his love for God and others, before himself, made him great. He was grateful to God for all his blessings. We are grateful he finished well! Ted drew great pleasure from loving his family and was comforted knowing that his most significant accomplishment was the family that would survive him and carry on his legacy. We love you Dad and are grateful for your life, your love, and your leadership. We are glad you are "home", we too will all be home soon. Besides his wife, survivors include Linda Mellinger-Moen (Jim) of Carrollton, Texas and their children Ashley Tinsley, Stephen Tinsley, Justin Moen (Katy) & Micaela Moen and Marisol & Carlos Rodriguez; Ted Mellinger (Lisa) of Germantown, TN and their children Paige Mellinger Ernst (Daniel), Michael Mellinger & Alex Mellinger; Mark Mellinger (Amy) of Lexington, KY and child Paige Paxton Pugh; and Michele Mellinger-White (Greg) of Lexington, KY and their children Jane Katherine White-Jones (Austin) and their 1-year old twins Reed & Ashlynn Jones; Andrew White; Madeline White and Sarah Grace White. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Kerr Bros Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the The Woodhill Community Center, 422 Codell Dr, Lexington, 40509; The Catholic Action Center, PO Box 324, Lexington 40588, or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington 40504.



