Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Willoughby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Willoughby

Send Flowers
Thomas Willoughby Obituary
Thomas Willoughby, age 72, passed away, Friday, November 22, 2019 in Georgetown. He was born November 6, 1947 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Harry and Dorothy Sears Willoughby. Thomas was a member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, was a graduate of Scott County High School, enjoyed collecting antique furniture and retired after 47 years from Carbide Products. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Ann (Cecil) McKenney , a number of nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Vickie Gillispie, and a number of cousins, including special cousins, Billie Sue Lovely and Carolyn Atkins. He is also survived by his sister in law, Laura Willoughby. Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Lee Willoughby. Visitation for Thomas will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm with a 2pm Service at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being, Charlie Weatherly, Mike Owens, Keith Gillispie, Danny Ross Hill, Jr., Paul Strippelhoff, Danny Strippelhoff, and Bobby Rhodes. A shared memory or a word of condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -