Thomas Willoughby, age 72, passed away, Friday, November 22, 2019 in Georgetown. He was born November 6, 1947 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Harry and Dorothy Sears Willoughby. Thomas was a member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, was a graduate of Scott County High School, enjoyed collecting antique furniture and retired after 47 years from Carbide Products. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Ann (Cecil) McKenney , a number of nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Vickie Gillispie, and a number of cousins, including special cousins, Billie Sue Lovely and Carolyn Atkins. He is also survived by his sister in law, Laura Willoughby. Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Lee Willoughby. Visitation for Thomas will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm with a 2pm Service at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being, Charlie Weatherly, Mike Owens, Keith Gillispie, Danny Ross Hill, Jr., Paul Strippelhoff, Danny Strippelhoff, and Bobby Rhodes. A shared memory or a word of condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 24, 2019