Thurman Bradshaw Massie II, 74, of Pennington Street Berea, Kentucky died Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Fayette County, Kentucky on March 9, 1945 to the late Thurman and Anna Mae Blair Massie. He is survived by two daughters, Tina (Scott) McIntosh and Shirley Ann McCoy, son, Thurman Bradshaw (Melanie) Massie III, brother, Billy Massie, sisters, Irene Waller and Linda Lay Cowan and eight grandchildren. Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Thurman and his family. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2019