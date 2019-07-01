PEBBLES Thurston Alcardo, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Lexington, KY. Thurston was the son of the late Willie B. and Idella Wade Peebles. He leaves behind to cherish his memories a devoted son Celwyn; daughter Cheryl Peebles; grandchildren Cassandra and Brandon Clark, Cayden Peebles, and Theodore Peebles; two great grandchildren Olivia and Karlee Clark; close and personal friend Connie Hurt; and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service to celebrate Mr. Peebles life will be held at Eleven O'clock on the morning of Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Roselawan Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN. Thurston confessed his faith in Christ at an early age. He graduated from Pearl High School. He then graduated from Tennessee State University, serving in the ROTC, and then serving in the Army. While at Tennessee State he met his late wife, Bernice Tate. He worked as a supervisor at IBM for over 40 years. Thurston was preceded in death by his parents Willie B. and Idella Peebles; brothers Douglas and Thomas T.; sister Beatrice Peebles Glover; and his son Cyril Peebles. To leave thoughts or memories, please visit, www.roselawnfh.com. Friends are cordially invited to visitation one hour prior to the graveside service. Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 615-893-2742 Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 1, 2019