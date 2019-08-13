Home

Tim Guffey Obituary
Mr. Tim W. Guffey, age 63, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 10, 2019 at The Medical Center at Albany, Kentucky. He was the son of the late E.W. Guffey and Hazel (Byers) Simmons, and also preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Albertson and Step-Father, J. D. Simmons. He is survived by his spouse, Phyllis Guffey, a daughter, Amanda Guffey of Monticello, a Son Tyler Guffey of Albany, Kentucky, one grandchild, Makenzie Orton, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Tim W. Guffey will be conducted Tuesday, August 13, at 1:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Henry Stringer officiating. Burial will follow in Craig Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 pm (CST) on Monday, August 12 and again on Tuesday until time of service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019
