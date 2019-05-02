Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212 Resources More Obituaries for Timmy Carr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timmy Carr

William Timothy Carr, age 63, husband to Dana L. Muntz Carr, passed away in Georgetown on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on January 28, 1956 to William Rhodes Carr of Frankfort and the late Dorothy Hudson Carr. Timmy was a member of Berea Christian Church. He was a graduate of Scott County High School, where he played baseball, and it was during that time he had aspirations of playing pro ball, but due to illness was unable to fulfil that dream. Starting at an early age he became an avid sportsman, loving fishing and he loved his Kentucky Basketball. Timmy was a former truck driver and drove over a million miles accident free. In addition to his wife, Dana, he is survived by his daughters, Kaci (Kevin) Hall of Vero Beach, Florida, and Holly Carr of Georgetown, Kentucky, step son, Chase (Jen) Adams of Louisville, Kentucky and grandchildren, Neve Hall, Morgan Hall, Luke Hall, Owen Hall, Lance Carr, Lucas (Leianna) White and Grayson Adams, and great grandchildren, Audrey Hall and Koda White. He is also survived by his brother William Randy Carr of Georgetown, brother in law, Mike (Kelta) Muntz of Frankfort, whom Timmy dearly loved and his mother in law, Colleen Muntz of Georgetown. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Carr and his father in law, R.C. Muntz. In honor of Timmy's request there will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed to his family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2019