Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Timothy Allen Arnold


1974 - 2020
Timothy Allen Arnold, 45, of Union Mill Road, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 13, 1974 to the late Billy Garland Arnold and Rachel Hager Arnold. In addition to his mother he is survived by his siblings, Stephen Arnold, Harold Steele and Deana (David) Chrisman. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Arnold. Services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Clint Hurt officiating. Visitation will be 4-9 PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Bearers will be family and friends. Burial will be in the Antioch Church Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020
