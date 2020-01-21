|
Timothy Allen Arnold, 45, of Union Mill Road, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 13, 1974 to the late Billy Garland Arnold and Rachel Hager Arnold. In addition to his mother he is survived by his siblings, Stephen Arnold, Harold Steele and Deana (David) Chrisman. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Arnold. Services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Clint Hurt officiating. Visitation will be 4-9 PM, Wednesday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Bearers will be family and friends. Burial will be in the Antioch Church Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020