Timothy Campbell

Timothy Mack "Bo" Campbell, 56, of Fort Gay, WV passed away in a tragic car accident on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Tim was born on August 2, 1964 in Louisa, KY, a son of the late Luther Mack and Mildred "Mickey" Raines Campbell. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Sam and Elsie Meade Campbell and maternal grandparents Charles and Rebecca Lynch Raines. Tim was the youngest of five children born to Mack and Mickey. He was the only brother to his four sisters: Debbie and Daniel Russell of Fort Gay, WV; Brenda and Clifford Thompson of Louisa, KY; Patty and Mike Thompson of Fort Gay, WV; and Janey Campbell of Fort Gay, WV. He was the loving uncle of Rebecca and Del Crum of Louisa, KY; and Brittany Thompson and JP Midkiff of Cross Lanes, WV. He adored his great nephews and nieces; Hunter and Cody Crum and Abby and Ally Midkiff. Tim is also survived by a special friend Angie Thompson of Fort Gay, WV and will be missed by a host of cousins and friends. Tim was the consummate storyteller and loved to make people laugh. He truly enjoyed watching Marshall University sports, college football, and NASCAR. He was an excellent and help mate to his sister Janey. He fiercely loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Del Crum and Brother Richard Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbell-Kelly Cemetery in Fort Gay. Friends may visit the family on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Campbell and his family.



