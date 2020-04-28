|
|
|
Timothy James Wilder, 59, of Tankersley Lane in Wilmore, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on August 4, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to the late James Otis “Bud” Wilder and the late Mary Lee Potts Saylor. Survivors include his siblings, Terry Lee Saylor, Jerry Lee Saylor, Judy Gayle Smith, Kaye Caudle and April Jane Tolson, and fiancée Mary Yvonne Stevens. Private services will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Fitch officiating. Drive Thru visitation will be 12-4:00PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. The service will be live streamed on our Facebook page Friday at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Jessamine County FFA. Online guestbook at www. BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2020