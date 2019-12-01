Home

SHORTER Timothy Vincent, age 59, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Hospice Care Unit at St. Joseph Hospital. Mr. Shorter was a lifelong horseman and trainer in the thoroughbred industry. Survived by his son, Lucas B. Shorter; mother, Martha C. Shorter; sisters, Karen O. Piazza and Joan S. Palmore; brother, W. Matthew Shorter (Angela); and nephew, W. Blake Shorter. Predeceased by father, William B. Shorter. No services. Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504 or Race Track Chaplaincy of America, 2365 Harrodsburg Road, Suite A120, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 1, 2019
