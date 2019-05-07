|
LEWIS Timothy Wayne, 56, husband of Lisa Kay Lewis, died unexpectedly May 6, 2019 at his home. Born Jan. 30, 1963 in Frankfort, KY, he was the son of Bobby and Peggy Lewis. Mr. Lewis attended Good Shepherd Catholic School and graduated from Franklin County High School and ITT Tech. He was the owner and operator of Lion Alarm and Communication Systems, Inc. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, and was a dedicated member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society. Survivors other than his wife and parents include two children, Kristina Kay Lewis and Benjamin Wayne Lewis; two grandchildren, Riley Marie Drake and Micah Lee Sean Drake; and two sisters, Debra Lewis and Donna Lewis. Funeral services will be held 11am Thurs., May 9 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1750 Summerhill Dr., Lexington, KY 40515. Burial will follow in the Duncan-Williamson Family Cemetery in Georgetown, KY. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wed. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent De Paul Society in care of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 7, 2019