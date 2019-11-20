|
T.J. Yann, 41, tragically lost his life Thursday, November 14, 2019 in an automobile accident. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on September 7, 1978 to Thomas E. and Judy Anderson Yann, Sr. T.J. was a 1997 graduate of Woodford County High School and was an excellent mechanic. In addition to his parents T.J. will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Kayleigh Anne Yann, Versailles, son, Jackson Thomas Yann, Versailles, brother, Ben (Jodi) Yann, Nicholasville, nieces, Olivia Murphy, Lexington, Matisen Murphy, Nicholasville, Makenzie Murphy, Lexington, uncles, Jim (Adalyne) Anderson, Hardin, KY, Kurt (Cathy) Yann, Tampa, FL, Greg (Kathy) Yann, St. Petersburg, FL., Mike (Lynne) Yann, Nicholasville, and numerous cousins and friends who mourn his passing. T.J. was preceded in death by his special angel, Kennedy Grace Yann and grandparents, Henry (Bea) Anderson and Ray (Norma) Yann. A true friend to everyone, T.J. was ready and willing to help no matter how many miles he would need to drive or how late into the night he would need to work. He loved people and wanted the best for them without anything in return. Full of goodness, he had a capacity to bring so much happiness to others. T.J.’s infectious smile would brighten your day anytime you came into contact with him. T.J. loved adventures. He was fearless and fun-loving. He enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling, and hauling as much as his Dodge truck would pull. His devoted Daisy always by his side. He was a collector, could always find a reason to keep everything. A rare combination of someone who loved life and adventure yet he had a firm understanding of what was important – Family! Kayleigh and Jackson were his world. He loved spending time with his kids and gave them his full attention. They made a life time of memories sharing adventures together. He loved having fun and acting like a kid with them. T.J. loved his mom, learned the art of mechanics from his dad, and adored his brother – his ‘best friend’. He wanted to please them and make them proud. A Celebration of Life Service for T.J. will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather from 1 pm until service time. Memorial contributions are suggested in T.J.’s memory to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2019