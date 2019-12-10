|
94, husband to Sophronia Brewer Barnhill, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on February 7, 1925 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late Ethel and Lola Price Barnhill. He was a veteran that served in the Army 9th Infantry during World War II. Tolbert retired in 1978 from Federal Corrections in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a 70+ year member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church and he enjoyed working around the farm and watching U.K. basketball. Along with his wife, he is survived by his brother, Fred Williamson of Lexington, Kentucky and a host of nieces and nephews. Tolbert was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Lena Mae Dungan, Louise Paul, and J. T. Barnhill. He was also preceded in death by a special friend, Patty Merritt. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with visitation prior to the service starting at 10:00am. Rodney Courtney will officiate and the following will serve as pallbearers, Gary Sowers, Mark Williamson, Tony Dungan, Steve Dungan, Joe Estep, and Tommy Barnhill. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Merritt, Fred Williamson, John Williamson, Karen Vance, Ronnie Vance, and Pam Courtney. Burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 10, 2019