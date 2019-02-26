CECIL Tom, age 62 of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Pikeville passed away February 23, 2019 in Pikeville, Kentucky. Tom was a Pharmacist, owning pharmacies in Pikeville, Phelps, Belfry, and Martin Kentucky. Tom was of the Baptist faith. Tom was born in Pikeville, KY, November 14, 1956. His parents are Faye Elkins Cecil and the late Homer Thomas Cecil and David and the late Patricia Ratliff Robinson. Tom's survivors include; His wife Sandee Whitaker Cecil, two sons, David Cecil and his wife Erica of Lexington, Kentucky, and Drew Cecil and his wife Kelly of Cumming Georgia, five daughters, Taryn Cecil of Lexington, Kentucky, Kyra Burnett of Louisville, Kentucky, Kristin Burnett of Berea, Kentucky, Kaleena Burnett of Louisville, Kentucky, and Kia Lamb and her husband Daniel of Lancaster, Kentucky. Tom is also survived by three Brothers: Dr. Kendall Cecil (Paula) of Pikeville, Kentucky, Dr. Michael Cecil (Heather) of Lexington, Kentucky and John Lee Cecil (Aundrea) of Harold, Kentucky. Tom is also survived by thirteen Grandchildren; Anne Katherine & Margaret Cecil of Lexington, Kentucky, Oakley Cecil of Cumming, Georgia, Eli and Jack Lamb of Lancaster, Kentucky, Ethan and Aniya Naughton of Louisville, Kentucky, Reece and Tate Renzenbrink of Berea, Kentucky, Jacob, Elijah, Sarah, and Anna Crawford of Louisville, Kentucky. Pall Bearers are Eddie Rezenbrink, Daniel Lamb, Rich Crawford, Billy Rowe, Dwayne Porter, Larry Joe Osborne, Wes Rowe, and Layne Cecil. After graduating from University of Kentucky Pharmacy school in 1979 Tom spent 40 years serving the Eastern Kentucky community as a pharmacist, coach, church member, and local leader. For the past 30 years he has provided service to the Phelps community at Citizens Drug as head pharmacist with his employees, Susan, Myra, Debbie, Teresa, and Sonja.Visitation will be held at 6:00 pm Monday February 25, 2019 & continue on Tuesday February 26, 2019 starting at 6:00pm at J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with Bill Staggs officiating at the funeral home with burial following at Davidson Memorial Gardens at Ivel, Kentucky. A reception will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom in Pikeville, Kentucky immediately following the burial. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary