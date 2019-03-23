Resources More Obituaries for Tom Hogan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tom Hogan

Thomas Edward Hogan, 80, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 while in Hospice care at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky after a valiant battle against multiple health issues. He leaves behind his wife of almost 46 years, Mary Ward Hogan; his daughters, Christine Dearinger (Jamie) and Colleen O'Nan (Adam); his cherished grandchildren, Morgan Dearinger, Case Dearinger, Nash Dearinger, Cole Dearinger, Avery O'Nan, and Kennedy O'Nan; nine siblings - James Hogan (Regina), William F. Hogan, Jr. (deceased), Mary Ann Wood (George), John Hogan (Katie), Eileen Musheno (Paul), Martin Hogan (Carole), Mary Francis Clapp (Fred), and Margaret Hauser (Gary); countless nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and many dear friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, William Frances Hogan and Mary Reichwein Hogan of Locust Gap, Pennsylvania. Tom was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky. He graduated from Lexington Catholic High School in 1955. He went on to study at the University of Kentucky and was a lifelong Kentucky basketball fan. He often reminisced about his childhood growing up around the corner from UK Basketball Coach Adolph Rupp and family. Tom was drafted into the Army in 1963 and served with Army Intelligence until his Honorable Discharge in 1967. Tom met his wife, Mary, in her hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 1972 at a family wedding and very quickly declared he'd met the woman he was going to marry. They were married on May 26, 1973. Tom retired from Rockwell International in Winchester and went on to work at Lowe's before retiring for good. Tom was very active, both physically and spiritually, in the early days of his church, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, where he, quite literally, helped build the church. He was a very talented woodworker and craftsman and left a legacy for his family, friends, and church with his knowledge and creativity. He loved to spend Sundays watching NASCAR races and any car show on television. Tom was a genuine car guy and enjoyed tinkering with his vehicles and wandering around classic car shows over the years. He loved attending his grandchildren's numerous soccer and baseball games and cheering them on. And, of course, he loved his Kentucky Wildcat basketball! Tom truly adored his huge, crazy, loving family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews, and very special friends. He was able to celebrate his 80th Birthday surrounded by his favorite people. Pallbearers will be his sons-in-law, Jamie Dearinger and Adam O'Nan, nephews Bill Hogan, Michael Wood, Kevin Clapp, John Michael Hogan, Jr., Brian Hogan, and Jason Hauser, and dear friends Phil Oberg and Ken Gish. Visitation for Tom will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Milward Funeral Home on Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers these last six months as Tom battled to overcome the many obstacles back to good health. While he was unable to get back to us, we know he is watching over us all and we will feel his presence in the years to come. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Tom be honored with a donation to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40504. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 23, 2019