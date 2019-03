Resources More Obituaries for Tom Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tom Smith

Obituary Flowers Charles Thomas "Tom" Smith, age 70, passed away, Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Tom was born August 10, 1948 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania to Elsie W. Theys Smith of Clearfield and the late Charles D. Smith. Tom graduated from Clearfield Area High School in Clearfield, Pennsylvania and from Bucknell University. He was a mechanical engineer and retired from Electrolux. Tom loved target shooting, photo shooting, bicycling, motorcycles, racing dirt bikes, collecting fountain pens and he wrote a book. In addition to his mother he is survived by his children, Derek (Tara) Smith ( with his first grandchild on the way) of Wichita, Kansas and Nikki Smith of Lexington, Kentucky, the mother of his children, Pastor Nancy Smith, brother, Pastor Terry (Connie) Smith of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, several nieces and nephews and also a special aunt-Helen Shumaker. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 12 to 1 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at Georgetown Cemetery, with Pastor Jack Shoup officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries