GRAVES, Tommy, widow of Hayes Graves, passed away on Friday October 30th at Baptist Health Lexington. Tommie was born in Darden, Tennessee on November 28th, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Blaine and Lydia Eads. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, loved to do crossword puzzles and sing baptist hymns. She was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church and retired from the VA Medical Center in 1994. She leaves behind one loving daughter, Kim (Brent) Barton and son Robert (Ann) Graves, both of Lexington. She also leaves behind 5 grand-children- Scott Corman, Chris Corman, Hillary Durham, Hayes Barton and Billy Graves, and 7 great grandchildren- Madison, Kendall, Avery, Grayson, Haven, Landon and Addison. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Hayes Graves, brother Cloell Eads of Parsons, Tennessee, and her oldest daughter, Sharon Warner. A special thanks goes out to Morning Pointe and all of their staff, along with the medical team at Baptist Health Lexington for providing such good care to Tommie. Milward funeral home is handling all arrangements and a small service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Purse or any charity of your choosing.



