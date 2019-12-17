Home

Tommie Thompson Obituary
Mr. Tommie Horace Thompson, 74 of Tyner, husband of Doris "Cricket" Thompson, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Veterans Hospice Facility in Lexington. Funeral services for Mr. Thompson will be conducted Friday, December 20 at 11:00 AM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bros. David Wilson, Travis Gilbert, and Jeremy Ellis. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 10:00 AM Friday. Please visit www.dowellmartin.com to view Mr. Thompson's complete obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 17, 2019
