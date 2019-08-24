|
63 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Thursday, August 23, 2019 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born in Hazard, KY on October 20, 1955 the son of Tommy, Sr. and Margaret Barrett Collins. He had been a farmer and attended Brindle Ridge Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Polly Collins; a son, Tommy Collins and wife Debra of Mt. Vernon; two daughters, Martha Begley and husband Michael of Mt. Vernon, and Samantha Collins of Brodhead; a brother, Thurman Collins of Hazard; seven grandchildren, T.J. Hurst, Marybeth Hurst, Dorothy Hurst, Joseph Prickett, Braylin Yates, Johnathon Yates, and Aiden Yates; and two great grandchildren, Renesmae Cole and Adaline Hurst. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorothy Collins; two brothers, Ike Collins and Michael Barrett; a sister, Patsy Collins; and his step-father, Henry Clay Barrett. Funeral services for Mr. Collins will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 26 at Brindle Ridge Baptist Church by Bro. Ron Roberts. Burial will follow in the Polly Family Cemetery at Hummel. Friends may call at the church after 6:00 PM Sunday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Collins’ online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 24, 2019