Tommy Tilghman, 82, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born on May 22, 1936 in Versailles, Kentucky, the son of the late Earl and Anna Bell Rice Tilghman. Tommy was a graduate of Versailles High School, former employee of Rand McNally and a talented artist. Tommy will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Mary Alice Sayre, niece, Bridget (Bob) Cain, nephew, Shawn Sayre and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to the Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY, 40383. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
