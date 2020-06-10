47 of Tazewell, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Beverly, KY on July 19, 1972 the son of Edward Lee and Johnetta Delph Jackson. He was employed in the construction industry as a sheet rock installer. He is survived by two brothers, Timmy Jackson of Harrogate, TN and Joe Jackson of Jacksboro, TN; a step-daughter, Charlena Lawson of Caryville, TN; two half-brothers, Johnny Bond and Randell Bond; and three half-sisters, Laura Ruth Nebres, Kathy Bond Tyree, and Katrina Phillips. Memorial services for Mr. Jackson will be conducted Friday, June 12 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jim Miller. Friends may call after 1:00 PM Friday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Jackson’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 10, 2020.