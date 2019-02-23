|
Ms. Toni Cantrell, 59, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Toni was born July 28, 1959 in Louisa, KY to the late Floyd and Brady (Stone) Robertson, Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Diane Young and Melissa Marcum and nephew David Jordan. Survivors include her husband Robert Cantrell; children Bobby (Susan) Cantrell of Georgetown and Kayla Cantrell of Flat Gap; sisters Phyllis (Billy) Derifield, Kimberly (Dickie) Cantrell, Becky (Fred) Robinson, and Tina (Tim) Ball; brothers Jimmy (Brittany) Robertson and Gary (Shelly) Robertson; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Cantrell.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 23, 2019
