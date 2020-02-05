|
Tony Dewayne Gibson, 53, widower of Bridgette Coffman Gibson, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Born on December 7, 1966 in Lebanon, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Larry Junior and Cathy McQueary Gibson. Tony was a painter, and liked sports and horse racing. Tony is survived by children, Nathan, Jordan, and Alexa Gibson; grandchildren, Devarrius, Payson, Kylie, and Journi Gibson; brother, Larry Dale (Tina) Gibson and sister, Melissa Jeanette (Tony) Gutierrez, all of Georgetown. Tony is preceded in death by brother, Mark Gibson. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service on Saturday at 1:00pm. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Dale Gibson, Darren Gutierrez, Nathan Gibson, Tony Gutierrez, Jordan Gibson, and Micaeh Gibson. The family request donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2020