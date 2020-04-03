|
80, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at University of Kentucky Hospital. A native of Springfield, he was the son of the late Johnnie and Mary Gowin. He was a 1957 graduate of Shelbyville High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. His career in food service management spanned over forty years, retiring in 2004 as a food service supervisor with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Parks. He was a former member of the Optimist Club and a member of First Baptist Church in Shelbyville. Survivors include his brother, Jack Gowin of Shelbyville; one niece, Mary Coulter of Louisville; one nephew, Johnnie (Stanalee) Gowin of Shelbyville; three cousins, William R. (Marcia) Murphy and Dr. William L. (June) Turner, both of Louisville and Dr. Anita Gowin of Shelbyville; one great-nephew, Jacob Gowin and two great-nieces, Abbey and Macey Gowin, all of Shelbyville. Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. The cremated remains will be interred at Grove Hill Cemetery following a memorial service to be held when conditions permit. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of your choice. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
