Resources More Obituaries for Tony Lawson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tony Lee Lawson

Obituary Flowers Tony Lee Lawson, 58, of Sadieville, KY, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home. Born on January 23, 1961 in Illinois, he was the son of Grady Lee Lawson of Cynthiana and the late Beverly Maddox Lawson. A 1979 graduate of Harrison County High School, Tony was a construction worker, serving 15 years with Judy Construction and 15 years with Denham Blythe. He worked on many schools, bridges and aquatic centers. Tony was a member of the Leesburg Christian Church, and he enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. In addition to his father, Grady (Joan) Lawson, he is survived by his daughter, Taylor LeeAnn Lawson of Cynthiana; his grandchildren: Mia Grace and Logan TyLee ; his special friend and caregiver, Sharon Cox of Cynthiana; his stepbrother, David Johnson of Hawaii; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry. The visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries