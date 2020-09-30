Tracie Panor

Tracie LaDawn Panor, 50, wife of Jon Panor died Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Summerville Medical Center in Summerville, South Carolina. She was born in Paducah, Kentucky on February 26, 1970 to Sharon Kaye Johnson Gibson, and the late Calvin S. Gibson. Survivors include two children, Willard Lee “Trey” (Maya) Scott, III and, Kelsie Lynn (Troy Michael) Bailey, brother, William (Jennifer) Nance and Tonia (Rick) Elkin, grandchildren, Harper, Roxanne, and Ryder. Services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Bearers will be Troy Bailey, Shawn Hall, Austin Hall, Josh Dyer, Rick Elkin, and Drew Griffith. Burial will be in Wilmore Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00AM. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.