Tracy Wallace McQueen Sr.
1939 - 2020
age 81, of Jodi Lane in Irvine, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. He was born July 25, 1939 in Estill County and was the son of the late Clay and Ethel Wells McQueen. He was a retired United States Army veteran of 34 years and 6 months who served during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the American Legion. He was also a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by: His wife: Melba A. Wade McQueen,3 daughters: Dawn (Simon) Mortimer of London, Kelley Harlow of Estill Co., Susan McQueen of Estill Co., 2 sons: Tracy McQueen, Jr. of North Carolina, Patrick McQueen of Perryville, 2 half-brothers: Bobby McQueen and Michael McQueen, 8 grandchildren: William D. Harlow, Benjamin J. McQueen, Shelby D. (Derrick) Neal, Jonathan L. McQueen, Connor D. Harlow, Stephen D. McQueen, Caidan P.T. McQueen and James D. Harlow and 1 great grandchild: Lara M. Neal Friends may call between 6 and 9 PM Thursday, September 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held with burial in the Campbell Cemetery. Pallbearers: Patrick McQueen, Tracy McQueen, Jr., William Harlow, Connor Harlow, Stephen McQueen, Benjamin McQueen, Jonathan McQueen Honorary Pallbearers: Shelby Harlow and the members of the Pine Hill Baptist Church

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 2, 2020.
