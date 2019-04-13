|
|
|
35, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Travis is survived by his parents, Randy and Joan Blackburn, brother Levi, daughter Violet, and fiancé Pascha Hanner. Services will be held at Buck Run Baptist Church at 12:00 pm Tuesday. Visitation will be at the church from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday and 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Tuesday. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Memorial contributions are suggested to Buck Run Baptist Church Missions,1950 Leestown Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More