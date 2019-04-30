|
Travis Clay Terry, 45 of Lexington died unexpectedly on April 27, 2019 at his home. He was born December 20, 1973 in Danville to Brenda Wilson Lane and Donnie Clay Terry. Travis was predeceased by his grandparents Charlie & Doris Wilson, his uncle Jeff Wilson, and cousin Casey Bowling. Along with his parents, he is survived by his loving husband Kent Bailey, his brothers Tim (Rebecca King) Terry - his twin, and Jarrett (Kelly Ramsey) Lane, father-in-law Thomas Carl Bailey, aunt Vicky (Lloyd) Bowling, and a host of nieces and nephews. Travis was loved dearly by all that knew him, and will be missed greatly. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Stith Funeral Home in Junction City. Visitation will be 5 - 9 p.m. Wednesday at Stith Funeral Home, Junction City. Memorial donations are suggested to Hope for All Pets in Lexington. Online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 30, 2019