Tresia Swain, aged 68, passed away on July 18, 2020, at St Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead. She was born Tresia Lynn Pettit on June 5, 1952. She is survived by her ne’er-do-well husband, Adrian; scoundrel sons Gabriel and Luke; Luke’s wife Allison; their children Lula and Frank; her brother Randall Pettit; and her sister Melinda and husband, Dr. James Rollins. An artist and public school educator, she was Principal of Rowan County Middle School from 1996 to 2011. Obituary and directions for honoring her life through the Tresia Swain Scholarship Fund can be found at www.northcuttandson.com