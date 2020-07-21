1/
Tresia Swain
Tresia Swain, aged 68, passed away on July 18, 2020, at St Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead. She was born Tresia Lynn Pettit on June 5, 1952. She is survived by her ne’er-do-well husband, Adrian; scoundrel sons Gabriel and Luke; Luke’s wife Allison; their children Lula and Frank; her brother Randall Pettit; and her sister Melinda and husband, Dr. James Rollins. An artist and public school educator, she was Principal of Rowan County Middle School from 1996 to 2011. Obituary and directions for honoring her life through the Tresia Swain Scholarship Fund can be found at www.northcuttandson.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Inc.
400 Fraley Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
(606) 784-6491
