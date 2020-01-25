|
Troy Warfield passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 52. Born on April 6, 1967 in Frankfort, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Elwood Warfield and Jean Warfield Mattingly. Troy worked at Sportsfields, which maintained the University of Kentucky's Kroger football field. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jacob Warfield of Florida, Holly Warfield and Emalie Warfield, both of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Jaykcub, Ariyah, and Chance; brothers, Donnie Warfield of Owensboro, Kentucky and Jerry Warfield of Versailles, Kentucky, sisters, Veronica Cook of Sparta, Kentucky, Barbara Sheckell of Hatfield, Indiana, Jeana Jones of Georgetown, Kentucky, Trina Malone of Corbin, Kentucky, and Clarissa Neal of Georgetown, Kentucky. Visitation open to family and friends is Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service begins at 1:00 pm with Rev. Kevin Gordon officiating. Burial will be in Sadieville Cemetery. Those wishing to leave words of condolences or fond memories for the family, may do so online at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 25, 2020