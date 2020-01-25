|
|
|
Troy Williams Jr. (55) passed away on January 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ft. Thomas. He was born on June 15, 1964 in Hazard, KY, son of Troy Sr. and Lucy McQueen Williams. Troy was a member of Falmouth Church of God. In addition to his parents, Troy is survived by his son Christopher (Desiree) Williams, daughters Leah (Randall Pernell) Williams, Tori (Daniel) Schuerman, Heide Williams, brothers Jerry (Jodi) Williams, Jeff Williams, sister Beverly (Kenny) Browning and granddaughter Elizabeth Williams. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11-1pm at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral service will follow at 1pm also at the funeral home. Troy’s final resting place will be at Peach Grove Cemetery in Butler. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Falmouth Church of God 1162 Lightfoot Fork, Falmouth, KY 41040.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 25, 2020