ROBERTS Twilla Jo Teel, 88, wife of C.R. "Dick" Roberts of 68 years, of Lexington, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born December 14, 1931 in Southwest City, MO to the late Claiborne and Hazel Teel. She was a very accomplished seamstress and loved to travel. She is survived by four beloved daughters, Elaine Roberts (Dale Wilde), Susan Roberts Keller, Gayla Burns (Tom) and Donna Powell Jones (Rodney); seven grandchildren, Jason Keller (Brooke), Luke, Daniel, Philip and Samuel Powell (Brittany Stackhouse) and Kyle and Shannon Burns; great grandson, Everett Powell and sister, Bettye Giles (Ed). She was preceded in death by twin daughters, three brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road. Burial will be private in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:30 pm until the service time on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020