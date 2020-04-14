|
|
BLAIKLOCK Una Mary On April 9, 2020, Una Mary (Roberts) Blaiklock died peacefully surrounded by family. She was 87. Una was born to John and Mary (Birch) Roberts on July 28, 1932, in Bewdley, Worcestershire, England. She grew up on her father's farm and house (Clovelly) in Bewdley, attending a local convent for her education. On July 9, 1955, she married John Victor Blaiklock, to whom she was lovingly married until his passing on October 9, 2016. Una and John raised two sons, Steven and Richard, and two daughters, Joanne (Macready), and Katy (Buchignani). In 1978, Una and John embarked on the second chapter of their lives and moved to the United States, where John continued to pursue his career. Una, as always, supported John and the family during this transition. Una was known for her love of family, her sense of humor, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She would often say, "I love being a mother." Her family was always her first love and priority. She was a "giver" in the true sense of the word, whether it was her dedication to her children, the care and hospitality she showed to her own mother who lived with Una and her family for many years, or her time and efforts on behalf of her church and various charities. She was an avid sportswoman, who later in life picked up playing tennis, which she played late into her 70's. She was also an excellent card player, and gourmet cook. She most enjoyed the friendships she developed through tennis, cards, and her "dinner parties." Upon the arrival of her grandchildren (who eventually numbered seven), she doted on them and was delighted with their company - especially at "Nanna Camps" when the grandchildren were young. After her husband John retired, Una spent time volunteering for various causes. She was particularly passionate about her weekly visits to Best Friends, in Lexington, where she spent time with people afflicted with Alzheimer's. A deeply faithful person, she spent the last years of her life battling Alzheimer's. The disease was never able to quash her kind and loving personality, nor her religious faith. She received excellent care, especially from her daughter Katy. Coming full circle, she also received excellent care and love from other volunteers at Best Friends, and her caregivers at Bridgepointe, to whom Una's family are grateful. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister (Myrtle), and her beloved husband John. She is survived by her four children, Steven (Karen) Blaiklock, Joanne Macready, Katy (Buck) Buchignani, and Richard (Mindy) Blaiklock, and seven grandchildren. Because of the Covid-19 virus, the family will have a private funeral on April 15, where Una will be buried with John. The family is planning a celebration of life for Una, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 4-8pm, in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Best Friends Adult Day Center, 5220 Grey Oak Lane, Nicholasville, KY, 40356.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020