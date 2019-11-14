Home

STUCKER Ursula B. Cooke, 86, widow of James Thomas Stucker Sr., died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Lexington. She was born in Parkers Lake, KY on September 4, 1933 to the late James O. Cooke and Hulda McDaniel Cooke. She was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kelsey Stucker, her grandson, J.D. Stucker, and her daughter-in-law, Teresa Stucker. She was preceded in death by two children, Karen Stucker and James Thomas "Tom" Stucker Jr. Visitation will be 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM Friday with burial in the Somerset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Porter Memorial Baptist Church, 4300 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40515.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 14, 2019
