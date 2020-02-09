|
|
died on January 13, 2020, at age 98. Mr. Dempsey, of Lexington, Versailles, Burgin, and Danville, was an Army combat veteran of WWII and Korea. He and his late wife Rosalie Laura Esser Dempsey are survived by their six children and five spouses, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Visitation is February 12 5-7pm. Burial with military honors following funeral mass at St. Luke Catholic Church, Nicholasville, will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on February 13, 2020. Clark Legacy Brannon Crossing is handling arrangements. Full obituary at www.clarklegacycenter.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2020