Colonel John Orie Marsh USMC (RET), age 87, Cynthiana, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health Campus. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilma Gaye Clifford Marsh; two sons, Nathan (Sharon) Marsh of Harrison County and Leslie (Lynda) Marsh of Cynthiana and two daughters, DeAnn Marsh (Alan) Lear of Pikeville, North Carolina and Sandra Marsh (Mark) Koffman of Vermont. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday at Ware Funeral Home by Dale Kendrick. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday with an Elks Lodge service beginning at 7:30 P.M. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 13, 2019
