|
|
91, widow of Ray Horne, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth R. Horne and Kevin M. Horne, former Chief Judge Fayette District Court. She is survived by her loving daughter in law, Susan Smith Horne. Friends and Family are invited to a Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 14 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Queen Holy Rosary Church or Taylor Manor Nursing Home. Online condolences may be made at clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2019