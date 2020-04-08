|
|
|
Valeria Lay Marshall, 58, wife of Brian Marshall, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Jessamine in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born on January 20, 1962 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Vertriece Lay and Eula Callahan Lay. Survivors include four children, Brian (Nicole) David Marshall, Matthew (Heather Marie) Keith Marshall, Kristin Jolene Herbst and Jessica Lee (Jennifer) Marshall, brother, Robert Lay, sister, Becky (Paul) McCarty and eight grandchildren, Brianna, Jayden, Landon, Madilyn, Hudson, Lukas, Lincoln and Miles. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Vertriece “Butch” Lay, Clinton Ray Lay, William Alfred Lay, Marion Lenny Lay and Marsha Kay Lay. Private services will be Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Webb officiating. Drive-by visitation will be 2-5:00 PM Wednesday, at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 8, 2020