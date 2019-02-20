|
|
|
50, wife of Stanley Graham, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born October 31, 1968 in Lexington, Kentucky to Charles L. Champlin and Nina Jackson Champlin. Survived by her husband, Stanley; daughter, Peyton Olivia Hammond, Versailles; parents, Charles and Nina Champlin, Lexington; sisters, Teresa (Dean) Fritz and Deborah (Barry) Frederick both of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Mike) Ellinger, Matthew Fritz, Cory Frederick and Kelley Frederick. Celebration of Life will be held at 1PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Grace Freewill Baptist Church at 4281 Haley Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40516. A Gathering of Family & Friends will follow. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
