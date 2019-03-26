BUCKEL Venessa Mae (Travis), devoted wife and loving mother, 59, passed away and met her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Venessa worked in the Treasury Department at Ashland Oil in Ashland, KY where she met her husband, Mark. She was a homeschool mom, and while attending Lexington First Assembly church coached numerous Bible Quiz teams. Venessa also worked with the after school program at Lansdowne Elementary School. More recently, she led the Children's Ministry at Destiny Community Church in addition to mentoring and teaching Morton Middle School students with 4Kids Faith Community Partnership Inc., a faith based non-profit in Lexington. She is survived by her husband Mark Buckel, her parents Garland and Frances Travis; three daughters Leslie O'Bryan, Krista Locke and Audra Miller; two sons Jeff Buckel and Micah Buckel; a sister Auretta Hensley; a brother Tod Travis; a half-sister Mary Helen Travis; and five grandchildren. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29 followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at Lexington First Assembly located at 2780 Clays Mill Road in Lexington, KY. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Destiny Community Church Children's Ministry, 1801 Alexandria Dr. Suite 104 Lexington, KY 40504, www.give.destinycc.net. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. in charge of arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary