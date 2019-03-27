JONES Vera O., passed by way of natural death, at the age of 99 years in Lexington, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter H. Jones M.D. whom she loved the whole of her life. She is survived by her daughter Nicola C. Graddy (Campbell Graddy), a son Jonathan C. Jones (Margaret P. Jones), her daughter Peta S. Jones (Jerry Stout), and one granddaughter Allison C. Jones. She was born December 3, 1919, in Bristol, Gloucester, England. She led a gentile life until World War II when she chose to train as one of the QAIMNS after that she served her country as a surgical nurse in North Africa, Tobruk, Jerusalem, and Crete. She met and was engaged to Dr. Jones while in North Africa. Once their service was complete, they returned to England and married in September 1949, after which she began her civil nursing career. Following the birth of their first daughter Nicola, Mrs. Jones followed her husband to Rochester, MN where Dr. Jones was pursuing a neurosurgical fellowship. Here she joined Dr. John Kirkland's surgical team for the first open heart surgeries at the Mayo Clinic. In 1956, after the birth of heir son Jonathan, they moved to Lexington, KY where Dr. Jones began his career as a neurosurgeon. The birth of their second daughter Peta came shortly after. Here Mrs. Jones started the cytology lab at the Lexington Clinic, where she worked until her retirement at the age of 81 years. She shared a life of love and eloquence with many friends alongside her beloved husband until his passing in 1985. She stood strong and lived life well. She will be missed. A memorial service will commence on Friday, March 29th at 3:00 pm at Christ Church Cathedral, located at 166 Market St., Lexington. A committal service with inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Saunders-Brown Center for Aging and the Rose Garden of the Cathedral Domain. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Jones. To share a remembrance of Vera or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary