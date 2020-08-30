Verdina Norton

Verdina Carol Sherrow Norton, 67, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born on April 18, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Chester Sherrow and Edna Hager Sherrow. Survivors include a son, Mike Carrier and his wife Judy, a sister, Kathy Sherrow, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a niece, two great nieces and one great nephew. Services will be scheduled at a later time at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Norton and Carrier families. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
.