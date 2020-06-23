KELLY Vergil Dillon, 79 passed away in his sleep June 18, 2020. He was born in LaFollette TN on April 11, 1941 to Andrew and Lillian "Bill" Kelly. His father moved the family to Manchester, KY for coal mining (electrical) work shortly thereafter. He graduated from Clay County HS in 1959 and received an art scholarship. He decided art school was not for him and took a job with the FBI in Washington D.C. as a fingerprint artist. He was soon promoted to work on special projects, mainly hand engraving party invitations for the 1 st Director of the FBI (J. Edgar Hoover). After a year in Washington, D.C., Vergil grew homesick and returned to Kentucky to marry the love of his life Sylvia Phoebe Mobley. The young couple settled in Lexington in 1962 and had two sons. In Lexington he found his passion in the construction industry. He worked for W. B. Chick Company and later became president. Vergil had an illustrious career in construction; his notable projects include Villa Blanca Farm, Corporate Center, Perimeter Center, Ronald McDonald House, Clark Material Handling, Leestown Industrial Park, Farmer Feedmill, and the restoration of James Pepper Distillery on Manchester Street, including Goodfellas. Vergil's loves included fishing, gambling, red wine, fine food and music. He and Sylvia traveled extensively during their 51 year marriage. He was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia, his parents Andrew and Lillian and sister Patsy Malone Moore. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Shannon (Teri) and Patrick Andrew, his pride and joy granddaughter Lillian Grace Kelly, and two sisters Kathleen Pennington and Charmaine Cole. There are no services, however a celebration of life gathering at a later date for friends and family. Donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of America.



